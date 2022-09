Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the Sygma Carrier, a subsidiary of food product distributor Sysco, and one of its drivers to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Elizabeth Feise. The case is 2:22-cv-00429, Feise v. Williams et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 29, 2022, 3:06 PM