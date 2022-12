Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Courtroom Connect Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Arkin Solbakken LLP on behalf of Kenneth Feinberg, seeks the repayment of a loan totaling $3.5 million. The case is 1:22-cv-10272, Feinberg v. Courtroom Connect, Inc.

New York

December 05, 2022, 7:45 PM