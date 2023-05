Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at John M. Cox & Associates on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Henley & Henley on behalf of Paula Feinberg, who was allegedly injured when a plexi-glass partition fell on her. The case is 3:23-cv-01157, Feinberg v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Paula Feinberg

Plaintiffs

Henley & Henley PC

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

defendant counsels

John M Cox & Associates PC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct