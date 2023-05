New Suit - Employment

Westinghouse Air Brake, a company that provides products and services to the rail industry, was hit with a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by WH Law on behalf of a former warehouse supervisor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00446, Feimster v. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

May 12, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Feimster

Plaintiffs

Wh Law

defendants

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act