New Suit - Product Liability

Target, Walmart and Walgreens Boots Alliance were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court alleging that the retailers failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Campbell Knutson P.A. and Keller Postman LLC on behalf of a mother claiming that ingesting acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02379, Feiler et al v. Walgreen Boots Alliance, Inc. et al.