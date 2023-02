Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Exxon subsidiary XTO Energy to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Bordas & Bordas on behalf of Barbara Feher and John Feher, accuses XTO of wrongfully deducting post-production costs from the plaintiffs' royalties in violation of the parties' oil and gas lease agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-00557, Feher et al v. XTO Energy Inc.