New Jersey's judicial ethics authority has recommended that a judge face a public reprimand for his alleged misconduct during a temporary assignment to family court. Michael Kassel, a civil judge in Camden County Superior Court who has been on the bench since 2001, repeatedly professed ignorance in family law when a judge shortage in the family court prompted his one-day-a-week assignment to that area.

April 13, 2023, 1:33 PM

