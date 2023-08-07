Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Roberts Perryman PC on Friday removed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against Ryder Truck Rental Inc. and other defendants to Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Strong Law Offices on behalf of the Estate of Bradley Donovan. The suit is 3:23-cv-02716, Feero v. Paradise et al.
Transportation & Logistics
August 07, 2023, 5:13 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.
- Abdikadir A. Ibrahim
- Americanos U.S.A., LLC
- David Scott Cherno
- Everett Jennings Sharp
- Greyhound Lines, Inc.
- Iloca Services, Inc.
- Mz Cargo, Inc.
- Raymond Clarence Paradise
- Richard Wolfe Trucking, Inc.
- Richard, Inc.
- Robert Branum Trucking, L.P.
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision