Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Roberts Perryman PC on Friday removed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against Ryder Truck Rental Inc. and other defendants to Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Strong Law Offices on behalf of the Estate of Bradley Donovan. The suit is 3:23-cv-02716, Feero v. Paradise et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 07, 2023, 5:13 AM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision