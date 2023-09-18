Who Got The Work
Chad J. Layton of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for Ryder Truck Rental Inc. in a pending wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 4 in Illinois Southern District Court by the Strong Law Offices on behalf of the Estate of Bradley Donovan. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly, is 3:23-cv-02716, Feero v. Paradise et al.
Transportation & Logistics
September 18, 2023, 7:16 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.
- Abdikadir A. Ibrahim
- Americanos U.S.A., LLC
- David Scott Cherno
- Everett Jennings Sharp
- Greyhound Lines, Inc.
- Iloca Services, Inc.
- Mz Cargo, Inc.
- Raymond Clarence Paradise
- Richard Wolfe Trucking, Inc.
- Richard, Inc.
- Robert Branum Trucking, L.P.
defendant counsels
- Roberts Perryman, P.C.
- Maron Marvel Bradley, Et Al - Missouri
- Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy
- Goldberg Segalla
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision