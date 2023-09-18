Who Got The Work

Chad J. Layton of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for Ryder Truck Rental Inc. in a pending wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 4 in Illinois Southern District Court by the Strong Law Offices on behalf of the Estate of Bradley Donovan. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly, is 3:23-cv-02716, Feero v. Paradise et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 18, 2023, 7:16 AM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision