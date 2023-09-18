Who Got The Work

Chad J. Layton of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for Ryder Truck Rental Inc. in a pending wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 4 in Illinois Southern District Court by the Strong Law Offices on behalf of the Estate of Bradley Donovan. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly, is 3:23-cv-02716, Feero v. Paradise et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 18, 2023, 7:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Terry Feero

Plaintiffs

Strong Firm

defendants

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

Abdikadir A. Ibrahim

Americanos U.S.A., LLC

David Scott Cherno

Everett Jennings Sharp

Greyhound Lines, Inc.

Iloca Services, Inc.

Mz Cargo, Inc.

Raymond Clarence Paradise

Richard Wolfe Trucking, Inc.

Richard, Inc.

Robert Branum Trucking, L.P.

defendant counsels

Roberts Perryman, P.C.

Maron Marvel Bradley, Et Al - Missouri

Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision