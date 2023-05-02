New Suit - Trade Secrets

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of data integration and analysis company Feedstation Inc., which mainly serves the aftermarket for automobile parts. The complaint targets former Feedstation employee Harry Park and Tromml LLC, a competing company Park co-founded after leaving his position at Feedstation. The suit alleges that Park used his previous position at Feedstation to steal trade secrets, including data on clients and parts suppliers, from the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00361, Feedstation, Inc. v. Tromml LLC et al.

Business Services

May 02, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Feedstation, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

defendants

Harry Park

Tromml LLC

nature of claim: 880/