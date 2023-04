New Suit - Trademark

Phelps Dunbar filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Tuesday against IC: Feed the Children, a non-profit organization that offers daycare services and food to underprivileged communities, in Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of Feed the Children Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00538, Feed the Children, Inc. v. Ic: Feed the Children.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 25, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Feed the Children, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Ic: Feed the Children

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims