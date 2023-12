News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge ordered a school district to pay more than $800,000 in legal fees and fee enhancements in the case of a high school student who suffered bullying and assault based on his perceived sexual orientation. Superior Court Judge Alberto Rivas' Nov. 30 fee award, which follows a $500,000 verdict for the plaintiff on May 23, includes a 33% fee enhancement for the plaintiff's counsel at McOmber McOmber & Luber.

Education

December 04, 2023, 5:24 PM

