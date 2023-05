Who Got The Work

Heidi E. Siegmund of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Virginia Housing Agency and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The suit was filed April 5 in Virginia Eastern District Court by pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David J. Novak, is 3:23-cv-00229, Fedynich v. Shaw et al.

Virginia

May 20, 2023, 10:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Fedynich

defendants

Anton Shaw

Betty Newbury

Central Virginia Housing Coalition Agency

Dee Smith

Godfrey T. Pinn, Jr.

Margie Himes

Susan Dewey

Tammy Neale

Virginia Housing Agency

Yvonne Farmer

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act