Feds Urge Judge to Reinstate Trump Gag Order, Citing Comment...

Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reinstate a gag order on Donald Trump, citing recent social media posts about the former president's chief of staff that they said represented an attempt to influence and intimidate a foreseeable witness in the case. Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the federal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, last week temporarily paused her order barring Trump from making inflammatory comments about others.

District of Columbia

October 26, 2023, 11:48 AM

