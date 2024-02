News From Law.com

Harlem real estate developer Gerald Migdol, the alleged co-conspirator and key witness in the Southern District of New York's case against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, has died, assistant U.S. attorney Hagan Scotten informed a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Real Estate

February 15, 2024, 4:16 PM

