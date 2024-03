News From Law.com

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice on Thursday filed a joint statement of interest in a federal antitrust class action against a group of competing casino hotels that says they illegally colluded to set room rates by knowingly adopting the same algorithmic pricing platform, a tacit agreement that amounts to an antitrust violation even if the hotels never communicated directly.

March 29, 2024, 6:23 AM

