The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has allowed part of the U.S. government's claims to proceed against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for allegedly funneling millions of dollars to the Chronic Disease Fund (CDF), an independent charitable foundation, to subsidize copays for the company's drug Eylea.

October 04, 2023, 4:01 PM

