The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has decided to drop a campaign finance charge against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried due to extradition issues involving the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried was arrested, according to a letter filed on the docket late Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency

July 27, 2023, 5:05 PM

