Feds Charge George Santos With Wire Fraud, Money Laundering ...

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday unsealed an indictment charging U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-Glen Cove, for allegedly obtaining campaign contributions through fraud and other fraud schemes. Prosecutors charged Santos with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives. Santos was arrested Wednesday morning and is expected to be arraigned at the Central Islip federal courthouse in the afternoon, prosecutors said.

May 10, 2023, 9:51 AM

