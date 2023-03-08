New Suit

Kristin Fedorak and Steven Lonergan filed a housing discrimination lawsuit against their landlord Debra Summers on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Hanson Bridgett, accuses the defendant of discriminating on the basis of familial status by terminating a lease after discovering that the plaintiffs were expecting a child. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01042, Fedorak et al. v. Summers et al.

Real Estate

March 08, 2023, 2:50 PM