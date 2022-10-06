New Suit - Contract

Butler Snow filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of FedEx Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics Inc. The suit accuses Genesis Networks Enterprises LLC and its CEO James Goodman of failing to pay a third installment of $1 million in connection with an executed unit purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02684, FedEx Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics, Inc. v. Genesis Networks Enterprises, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 06, 2022, 5:47 AM