New Suit

FedEx filed a false advertising lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court against Route Consultant Inc., a consultancy business that caters to independent businesses which transport and deliver packages for FedEx. The lawsuit, brought by K&L Gates, claims that the defendant and its founder Spencer Patton promote Route Consultant by disparaging FedEx and portraying the company as 'tone deaf' to the hardships on its contractors. The suit seeks actual and treble damages, disgorgement of Route Consultant's profits, and an injunction blocking the defendant from continuing the campaign. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00656, FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. v. Route Consultant, Inc.