News From Law.com

After 42 years with FedEx, General Counsel Mark Allen will retire in September, the company announced Monday. Allen, 68, has been at the helm of the shipping giant's legal department since 2017. In addition to overseeing legal, he leads regulatory compliance, security and government affairs and is a member of its five-person executive committee.

Aerospace & Defense

July 16, 2024, 7:55 AM