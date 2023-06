New Suit - Personal Injury

FedEx sued Evennon Inc. Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by Cruser Mitchell Novitz Sanchez Gaston & Zimet. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00524, FedEx Freight, Inc. v. Evennon, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 06, 2023, 2:47 PM

Plaintiffs

FedEx Freight, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cruser Mitchell Novitz Sanchez Gaston & Zimet LLP

defendants

Evennon, Inc.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision