New Suit - Contract

FedEx filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lionext Inc. on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses Lionext of allowing third parties to make unauthorized shipments through its FedEx account in order to take advantage of discounted shipping rates. FedEx seeks nearly $1.8 million from Lionext based on the full rates of the services provided. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Sakaida & Bui. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06375, FedEx Corporate Services Inc. v. Lionext Inc.