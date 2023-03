New Suit - Contract

FedEx sued animal repellent provider Brad & Company Inc. d/b/a Nature's Mace Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Amato & Keating, accuses the defendant of failing to pay over $140,000 for accepted contracted services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00443, FedEx Corporate Services, Inc. v. Brad & Company, Inc.