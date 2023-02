New Suit - Contract

FedEx sued Alsangest International LLC d/b/a www.stocks4less.com Monday in California Central District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of Sakaida & Bui, seeks over $255,000 for rendered shipping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01257, Fedex Corporate Services, Inc. v. Alsangest International, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company and dba www.stocks4less.com.