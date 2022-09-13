New Suit - Securities Class Action

First Solar, a major U.S. solar energy company, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The complaint, brought by McKay Law and Weiss Law, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting progress on a module development project, resulting in a detrimental and costly securities class action against the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01541, Federman v. Widmar et al.

Renewable Energy

September 13, 2022, 8:43 PM