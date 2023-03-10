New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a digital privacy class action Friday in California Central District Court against online mental health company Cerebral Inc. The suit was brought on behalf of patients whose personal health information was allegedly shared with Facebook, Google, TikTok and other companies through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01803, Federman v. Cerebral, Inc.

Health Care

March 10, 2023, 3:17 PM