New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Federated Service Insurance. The lawsuit, targeting Brilliance Motor Sales Inc. and Terri Snyder, seeks a declaration that Federated has no duty to defend or indemnify Brilliance in an underlying digital privacy class action arising from Brilliance's failure to obtain written consent to store employees' biometric data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02870, Federated Service Insurance Company, a Minnesota Company v. Brilliance Motor Sales, Inc., an Illinois Corporation et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Federated Service Insurance Company, a Minnesota Company

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Brilliance Motor Sales, Inc., an Illinois Corporation

Terri Snyder, Individually

Terri Snyder, on behalf of all others similary situated

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute