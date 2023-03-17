New Suit

Federated Mutual Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nathan Pujdak on Friday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks a declaration that Federated has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision because the policy only covered vehicles garaged and driven in Michigan, not Illinois. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01109, Federated Mutual Insurance Co. v. Pujdak.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Federated Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Nathan Pujdak

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute