New Suit - Employment

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Federated Mutual Insurance. The suit, naming Target Plastics, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying class action suit, which accuses Target Plastics of storing employees' fingerprints in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00180, Federated Mutual Insurance Company, a Minnesota Company v. Target Plastics Corp., an Illinois corporation et al.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 2:11 PM