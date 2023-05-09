Federated Mutual Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berman's Auto Group and Steven Stroud on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks a declaration that Federated has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying biometric privacy class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02909, Federated Mutual Insurance Co. v. Berman's Auto Group Inc. et al.
Insurance
May 09, 2023, 4:17 PM