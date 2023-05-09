New Suit

Federated Mutual Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berman's Auto Group and Steven Stroud on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks a declaration that Federated has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying biometric privacy class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02909, Federated Mutual Insurance Co. v. Berman's Auto Group Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 09, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Federated Mutual Insurance Company, a Minnesota Company

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Berman's Auto Group, Inc. an Illinois Corporation

Steven Stroud, individually

Steven Stroud, on behalf of all others similarly situated

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute