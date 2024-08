News From Law.com

Trash and recycling pickup for a swath of upstate remains at stake in antitrust litigation that continues to slog through discovery in a New York federal court. Albany lawyers from Boies Schiller & Flexner, Dreyer Boyajian and Nixon Peabody continue to toil away at discovery as the litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York approaches year four.

August 29, 2024, 5:27 PM