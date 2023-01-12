New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against InvestPub, WealthPress Holdings, Conor Lynch and Roger Scott on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of offering false testimonials and earnings statements in order to induce investors to pay for 'trade recommendation services.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00046, Federal Trade Commission v. WealthPress Holdings LLC et al.

Government

January 12, 2023, 5:54 PM