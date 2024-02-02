Who Got The Work

Anthony E. Diresta and Madeline Fenton of Holland & Knight have stepped in to defend Rite Aid in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 19 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Federal Trade Commission. The court action contends that Rite Aid failed to take reasonable measures to protect consumers from its use of facial recognition technology to prevent shoplifting. According to the complaint, Rite Aid failed to assess the technology’s accuracy before and after deployment, failed to enforce image quality standards that were necessary for the technology to function accurately, and failed to train its employees charged with operating the technology. Kirkland & Ellis is also representing Rite Aid. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge, is 2:23-cv-05023, Federal Trade Commission v. Rite Aid Corporation et al.

Government

February 02, 2024, 7:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

defendants

Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Hdqtrs. Corp.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

Kirkland & Ellis

