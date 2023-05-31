New Suit - FTC Enforcement

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Ring, the internet-connected doorbell and home security system owned by Amazon, Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint accuses Ring of giving every employee and contractor unnecessary, unrestricted access to customers’ sensitive video data without authorization. According to the complaint, Ring employees could also readily download any video and then share those videos at will. Ring has agreed to pay the FTC $5.8 million to settle the suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01549, Federal Trade Commission v. Ring LLC.

Government

May 31, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

defendants

Ring LLC

