The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Rejuvica Health and its owners Kyle Armstrong and Kyle Dilger on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court case pursues claims that the defendants disseminated misleading advertisements, including advertisements that masqueraded as news segments, for their Sobrenix beverage designed to combat alcohol cravings. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01286, Federal Trade Commission v. Rejuvica LLC d/b/a Rejuvica Health et al.

July 18, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

defendants

Kyle Armstrong

Kyle Dilger

Rejuvica LLC d/b/a Rejuvica Health

nature of claim: 890/