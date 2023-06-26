New Suit - FTC Enforcement

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Publishers Clearing House on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case pursues claims that the defendant uses ‘deceptive and manipulative’ language and website designs to convince consumers that they must order products in order to enter a sweepstakes. According to the complaint, the defendant’s scheme primarily targets older and lower-income consumers. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04735, Federal Trade Commission v. Publishers Clearing House LLC.

Government

June 26, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

defendants

Publishers Clearing House LLC

nature of claim: 890/