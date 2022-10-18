New Suit - Consumer Protection

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court targeting Passport Automotive Group and other defendants. Passport is accused of adding up to thousands of dollars in inspection, certification and other 'extra' fees to vehicle purchases. The company is also accused of double-charging customers, and applying even higher charges to Black and Latino purchases. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02670, Federal Trade Commission v. Passport Automotive Group, Inc. et al.

Government

October 18, 2022, 1:22 PM