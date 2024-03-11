Who Got The Work

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Williams & Connolly have stepped in as defense counsel to Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and Novant Health Inc. in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 25 in North Carolina Western District Court by the Federal Trade Commission, stems from Novant's proposed acquisition of Community Health's affiliated Huntersville, North Carolina-based assets for $320 million. The court action seeks to enjoin the defendants from consummating their proposed acquisition due to purported concerns regarding the elimination of competition and increase in prices for commercial insurers and their health plan members. The defendants are also represented by Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein; Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson; and Crowell & Moring. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, is 5:24-cv-00028, Federal Trade Commission v. Novant Health, Inc. et al.

Government

March 11, 2024, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

Plaintiffs

Benjamin David Rashkovich

defendants

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Novant Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Caroline Bergen Barrineau

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

Williams & Connolly

Crowell & Moring

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations