New Suit - Antitrust

The FTC filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard on Monday in California Northern District Court. The partially-redacted complaint seeks an injunction blocking Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion on the grounds that the deal would reduce competition in the video game industry. The United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority issued an order last month blocking the acquisition. The case is 3:23-cv-02880, Federal Trade Commission v. Microsoft Corp. et al.

Technology

June 12, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

defendants

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations