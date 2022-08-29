New Suit

The Federal Trade Commission sued software company Kochava Inc. Monday in Idaho District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of selling consumers’ geolocation data to third parties to track the consumers’ movements to and from sensitive locations, including locations associated with reproductive health, mental health and temporary housing for domestic violence survivors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00377, Federal Trade Commission v. Kochava, Inc.

Government

August 29, 2022, 4:48 PM