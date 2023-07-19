New Suit - FTC Enforcement

The Federal Trade Commission sued health technology and clinical research company IQVIA Holdings and Propel Media on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit seeks an injunction enjoining IQVIA from acquiring Propel Media, citing claims that the proposed acquisition would significantly reduce competition in the healthcare professional advertising business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06188, Federal Trade Commission v. IQVIA Holdings Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 19, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

defendants

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Propel Media, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations