Who Got The Work

Susman Godfrey partner Adam Carlis has entered an appearance for Intercontinental Exchange, an Atlanta-based investment management company, in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The case was filed April 10 in California Northern District Court by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Watchdog. The FTC seeks to stop the proposed $13.1 billion acquisition of co-defendant Black Knight by Intercontinental. According to the complaint, the transaction would lead to higher loan fees and fewer choices in the mortgage industry. The defendants are also represented by Keker, Van Nest & Peters; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01710, Federal Trade Commission v. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 11:03 AM

