The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Intercontinental Exchange, an Atlanta-based investment management company, and Black Knight Inc. on Monday in California Northern District Court for alleged antitrust violations. The FTC seeks to stop the proposed $13.1 billion acquisition of Black Knight by Intercontinental. According to the complaint, the transaction would lead to higher loan fees and fewer choices in the mortgage industry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01710, Federal Trade Commission v. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. et al.

April 10, 2023, 1:54 PM

Federal Trade Commission

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Black Knight, Inc.

