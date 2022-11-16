New Suit

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court targeting defendants for allegedly earning approximately $52 million by running sham programs which purport to teach customers how to generate profitable Amazon businesses. The complaint, which targets Kevin David Hulse, David Shawn Arnett, DK Automation and other defendants, contends that Hulse and Arnett falsely promote themselves as Amazon experts who can turn customers into millionaires, though most who purchase their services do not make a profit or even lose money. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23760, Federal Trade Commission v. DK Automation LLC et al.

Government

November 16, 2022, 2:06 PM