New Suit - FTC Enforcement

The Federal Trade Commission sued bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network and certain company officers on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court case is part of a push of regulatory enforcement actions accusing the defendants of misrepresenting the Celsius crypto platform as ‘no risk’ and failing to maintain enough liquid cryptocurrency to allow all customers to withdraw their tokens on demand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06009, Federal Trade Commission v. Celsius Network Inc. et al.

Government

July 13, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

Plaintiffs

Federal Trade Commission

defendants

Alexander Mashinsky

Celsius KeyFi LLC

Celsius Lending LLC

Celsius Management Corp.

Celsius Mining LLC

Celsius Network Inc.

Celsius Network LLC

Celsius Networks Lending LLC

Celsius US Holding LLC

Celsius US LLC

Hanoch Goldstein

Shlomi Daniel Leon

nature of claim: 890/