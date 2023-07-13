The Federal Trade Commission sued bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network and certain company officers on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court case is part of a push of regulatory enforcement actions accusing the defendants of misrepresenting the Celsius crypto platform as ‘no risk’ and failing to maintain enough liquid cryptocurrency to allow all customers to withdraw their tokens on demand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06009, Federal Trade Commission v. Celsius Network Inc. et al.
Government
July 13, 2023, 11:01 AM