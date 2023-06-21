New Suit - FTC Enforcement

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon.com on Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The complaint accuses Amazon.com of using ‘manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs’ to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically-renewing Amazon Prime subscriptions and to dissuade consumers from cancelling their subscriptions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00932, Federal Trade Commission v. Amazon.com, Inc.

