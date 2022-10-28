New Suit

The Federal Trade Commission and the State of California sued Ygrene Energy Fund Inc. Friday in California Central District Court in connection with Ygrene’s marketing and sale of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing to consumer homeowners. The complaint accuses Ygrene of deceptively representing that its financing will not interfere with consumers’ ability to sell or refinance their homes and that the payment obligation on the PACE loan will transfer to the next owner if the consumer sells the home. The complaint further contends that Ygrene failed to obtain consumers’ consent to use the consumer’s home as collateral to secure Ygrene’s loans. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07864, Federal Trade Commission et al v. Ygrene Energy Fund Inc.

Government

October 28, 2022, 2:00 PM